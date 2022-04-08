Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $319.00

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 319 ($4.18) and last traded at GBX 320.20 ($4.20), with a volume of 1029210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 332.50 ($4.36).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RMG shares. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 355 ($4.66) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.52) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.19) to GBX 768 ($10.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.11) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.39) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 648.64 ($8.51).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 382.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 441.09.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.