RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

RPM International stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.99. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In related news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of RPM International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of RPM International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

