Ruler Protocol (RULER) Market Cap Tops $1,531.30

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00045714 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.95 or 0.07518381 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,222.95 or 1.00016609 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

