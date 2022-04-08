Rune (RUNE) Market Capitalization Hits $1.15 Million

Rune (RUNE) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Rune coin can now be purchased for about $85.14 or 0.00195305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $1,116.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00047070 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,235.88 or 0.07422879 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,613.11 or 1.00045526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00051340 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

