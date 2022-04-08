Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,606 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.36% of Thermon Group worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THR. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 69.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 43.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 64.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THR stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $526.60 million, a PE ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on THR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

