Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 4,218 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 109.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

BILL stock opened at $205.66 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.78 and a beta of 2.20.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $775,655.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total transaction of $1,798,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,824 shares of company stock worth $20,456,481 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.86.

Bill.com Profile (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.