Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,522 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of ODP worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ODP by 26.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in ODP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ODP by 24.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ODP in the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

ODP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of ODP in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

In other ODP news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,413,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John Gannfors sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $552,351.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,684. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ODP opened at $45.63 on Friday. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $51.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.91.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

