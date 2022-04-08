Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,694 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $503,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $29.66 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.86.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

