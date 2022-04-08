Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,795 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,795 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at about $328,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at about $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TIXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 81.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 3.56%. Research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.