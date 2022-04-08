Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 24,567 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,567 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Textainer Group worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 103.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 112,442 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Textainer Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 45,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the third quarter worth $1,440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the third quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGH opened at $35.04 on Friday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.20. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $198.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

