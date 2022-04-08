Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 633 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $213.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.56. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $426.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.50.

BeiGene Profile (Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.