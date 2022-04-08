Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,177,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSD has been the topic of a number of research reports. CJS Securities raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

NYSE:SSD opened at $104.16 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.89 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.64.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 24.18%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total value of $255,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $58,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $382,215 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

