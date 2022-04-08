Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Lowers Stock Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA reduced its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the period. Greenhill & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 5.1% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned about 2.31% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $7,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GHL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 177,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,361. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $262.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.54% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $116.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 19,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,531.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

