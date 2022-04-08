Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Sells 16,600 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA trimmed its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 0.20% of Barrett Business Services worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

BBSI stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.84. 49,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $86.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average of $72.15.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.43. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

BBSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Barrett Business Services Profile (Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.