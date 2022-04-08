Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Sells 39,350 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA trimmed its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,350 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 0.08% of Granite Construction worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GVA. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

NYSE:GVA traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $31.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.09 and a beta of 1.44. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $44.31.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $683.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 371.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GVA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Granite Construction Company Profile (Get Rating)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.