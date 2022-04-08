Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Trims Position in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA cut its position in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the period. Northern Technologies International comprises 3.3% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in Northern Technologies International were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTIC. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the second quarter worth $222,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 12.0% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 191,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 20,517 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International during the third quarter valued at $304,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 521.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NTIC stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.75. 10,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,628. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

In other Northern Technologies International news, Director Sarah E. Kemp acquired 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

