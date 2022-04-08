RXR Acquisition (NASDAQ:RXRA) Shares Up 0.1%

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. 46,776 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 28,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

