SafeCapital Price Hits $0.0050 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. SafeCapital has a market cap of $9,352.61 and approximately $20.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014658 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000346 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.