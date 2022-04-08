Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.90

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.90 and traded as low as $27.31. Safran shares last traded at $27.58, with a volume of 255,244 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAFRY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Safran from €150.00 ($164.84) to €140.00 ($153.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised shares of Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

