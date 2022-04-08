salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $461,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total transaction of $486,634.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.02, for a total transaction of $496,846.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $488,934.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $484,955.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.82, for a total transaction of $491,786.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.79, for a total transaction of $494,017.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.65, for a total transaction of $466,095.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total transaction of $449,926.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $460,414.00.

NYSE:CRM opened at $200.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

