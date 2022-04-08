Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Downgraded to Reduce at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Salvatore Ferragamo to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salvatore Ferragamo presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $13.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94.

As of October 1, 2021, Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Inter Parfums, Inc

