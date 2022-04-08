Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €34.96 ($38.42).

Several research firms recently issued reports on SZG. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($49.45) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($33.08) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($31.32) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($46.15) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

ETR SZG traded down €1.98 ($2.18) on Thursday, hitting €38.34 ($42.13). 414,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €22.78 ($25.03) and a 1-year high of €48.76 ($53.58). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 3.57.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.