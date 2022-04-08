Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Down 11.4%

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 11.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.09 and last traded at $14.09. 13,524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,491,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

A number of research firms have commented on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Get Samsara alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.