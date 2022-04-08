Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SASR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $52.04.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 42.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp (Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.