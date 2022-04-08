Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €6.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.59) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.90 ($8.68) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.98) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.97) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.92) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.12) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.22 ($7.94).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €6.93 ($7.62) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €5.24 ($5.76) and a 52-week high of €11.72 ($12.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.59.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

