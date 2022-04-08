Sanjay Kumar Singh Sells 29,802 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 29,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $825,217.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sanjay Kumar Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datto alerts:

On Thursday, March 31st, Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 600 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $16,170.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 5,395 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $145,611.05.

Shares of Datto stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $29.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 67.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Datto in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

About Datto (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.