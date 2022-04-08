Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $776.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SARTF opened at $383.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $329.00 and a 1-year high of $947.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $525.74.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

