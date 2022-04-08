Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 257.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,631,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,481.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,545 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 595,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,087,000 after purchasing an additional 186,245 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.72. 1,809,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,719. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $107.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.57.

