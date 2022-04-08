Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 113,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.50. 2,141,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.90. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.85 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,948 shares of company stock worth $1,581,582. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.