Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 85,501 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 614,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,501 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 85.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter.

PGX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.21. 4,233,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,094,662. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

