Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,340 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises approximately 1.1% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,458,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,543,062. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

