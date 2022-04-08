Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Price Target Lowered to €185.00 at Barclays

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from €200.00 ($219.78) to €185.00 ($203.30) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBGSY. Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. HSBC raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €150.00 ($164.84) to €160.00 ($175.82) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.40.

OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $31.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average is $34.59.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

