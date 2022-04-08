Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS.
Shares of SCHN stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $59.34.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.
SCHN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.
Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.