Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $59.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

