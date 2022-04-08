Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at KeyCorp

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of SCHN opened at $51.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38. The business had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,144,000 after acquiring an additional 480,325 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,171.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after buying an additional 305,191 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth $13,043,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,823,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 142,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

