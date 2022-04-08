Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Holdings Reduced by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDB. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 9,209.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDB opened at $57.42 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.86 and a 1-year high of $59.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.69.

