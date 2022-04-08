Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 113,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.01.

