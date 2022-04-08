ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Shares Up 0.1%

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 141,826 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 70,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ScION Tech Growth II by 69.6% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 20,162 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the third quarter valued at $4,436,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 1,241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 58,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in ScION Tech Growth II by 45.0% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 191,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 59,420 shares during the period. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

