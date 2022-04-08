Scotiabank Raises OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target to C$3.75

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OCANF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.08.

OceanaGold stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $2.38.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

