Scotiabank Upgrades Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) to “Outperform”

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAR.UN. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.50 to C$70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.94.

CAR.UN stock traded up C$0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting C$52.37. 832,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,048. The stock has a market cap of C$9.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$57.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a one year low of C$50.54 and a one year high of C$62.77.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

