SCVX (NYSE:SCVX) versus Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Head-To-Head Analysis

SCVX (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) and Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SCVX and Sumitomo Heavy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCVX N/A -377.51% 4.12% Sumitomo Heavy Industries 3.72% 7.74% 3.85%

SCVX has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SCVX and Sumitomo Heavy Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCVX 0 0 0 0 N/A Sumitomo Heavy Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SCVX and Sumitomo Heavy Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCVX N/A N/A -$13.12 million N/A N/A Sumitomo Heavy Industries $8.01 billion 0.35 $251.59 million $0.64 8.81

Sumitomo Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than SCVX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of SCVX shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of SCVX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sumitomo Heavy Industries beats SCVX on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCVX (Get Rating)

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Sumitomo Heavy Industries (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters. The Precision Machinery segment includes plastic injection molding machines, plasma coating systems, laser processing systems, cryogenic equipment, transfer molding press machines, precision forgings, and defense equipment. The Construction Machinery segment consists of hydraulic excavators, mobile cranes, and road machinery. The Industrial Machinery segment produces material handling systems, turbines, pumps, forging machines, logistics and handling systems, and cyclotrons. The Ships segment builds ships and vessels. The Environmental Facilities & Plants segment handles power generation, industrial wastewater treatment, water and sewage treatment, landfill leachate treatment systems, air pollution control, chemical process equipment plants, pressure vessels, mixing vessels, steel structure

