Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives $260.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $4.52 on Thursday, hitting $116.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,983,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,162,512. SEA has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.41 and a 200-day moving average of $222.43.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SEA will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in SEA by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

