Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives $260.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.60.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
Shares of NYSE SE traded down $4.52 on Thursday, hitting $116.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,983,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,162,512. SEA has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.41 and a 200-day moving average of $222.43.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in SEA by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SEA (Get Rating)
Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SEA (SE)
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.