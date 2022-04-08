Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Sealed Air worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after acquiring an additional 652,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after acquiring an additional 849,709 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.11.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

