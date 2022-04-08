SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on SEAS. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $62.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.02. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 639.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $465,296.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,640 shares of company stock worth $629,682. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $117,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

