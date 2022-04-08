Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.44

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.44 and last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 79511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

