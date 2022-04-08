Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn. “

Separately, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sema4 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

Sema4 stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Sema4 has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sema4 will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $82,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $78,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,015 shares of company stock valued at $184,199 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,110,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,473,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,950,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,688,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,770,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

