Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) SVP Sells $275,160.00 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $275,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SMTC opened at $62.49 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.92. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.04.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Semtech by 24.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 19.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 427,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,317,000 after buying an additional 68,713 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMTC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.27.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

