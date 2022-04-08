Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) SVP Sells $275,160.00 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $275,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of SMTC opened at $62.49 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.92. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.04.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on SMTC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.27.
Semtech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
