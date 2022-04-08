Sentinel (DVPN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $238,120.00

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $31.34 million and approximately $238,120.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

DVPN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,333,291,319 coins and its circulating supply is 7,709,018,412 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

