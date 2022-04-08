Sentinel Protocol Market Cap Reaches $64.83 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $64.83 million and $16.18 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

