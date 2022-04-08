Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHPW. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Shapeways from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Shapeways stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Shapeways has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shapeways in the third quarter valued at about $5,775,000. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shapeways by 1,133.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 629,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 578,261 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shapeways in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shapeways in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shapeways in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

