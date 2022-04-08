Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. Shaw Communications reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SJR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of SJR opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.67. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0791 per share. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 239,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 13.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 22.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

